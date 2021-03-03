Print

Newly Tenured… at Colorado College, Lee, Linfield, Luther, Muhlenberg

Scott Jaschik
March 3, 2021
 

Colorado College

  • Richard Fernando Buxton, classics
  • Lynne Gratz, environmental studies
  • Olivia Hatton, molecular biology
  • Jessica Hoel, economics and business
  • Scott Ingram, anthropology
  • Jean Lee, environmental studies
  • Katrina Miller-Stevens, economics and business
  • Christina Rader, economics and business
  • Tina Valtierra, education

Lee University, in Tennessee

  • Joseph Daft, biology and health science
  • Rebecca Hergert, nursing
  • Jordan Holt, graphic design
  • Christopher Stephenson, systematic theology
  • Charlotte Webb, nursing

Linfield University

  • Kyle Putnam, business
  • Sandra Elena Terra, global languages and cultural studies
  • Jennifer Williams, religious studies

Luther College

  • Marie Drews, English
  • Jill Leet-Otley, education
  • LaDonna McGohan, nursing
  • Ryan Torkelson, economics, accounting and management
  • Molly Wilker, chemistry
  • Roman Yasinovskyy, computer science

Muhlenberg College

  • Ioanna Chatzidimitriou, French
  • Chrysan Cronin, public health
  • Maura Finkelstein, anthropology
  • Ermira Mazziotta, accounting
  • Dustin Nash, religion studies
  • Ranajoy Ray-Chaudhuri, economics
  • Justin Sparks, chemistry

