March 3, 2021
Colorado College
- Richard Fernando Buxton, classics
- Lynne Gratz, environmental studies
- Olivia Hatton, molecular biology
- Jessica Hoel, economics and business
- Scott Ingram, anthropology
- Jean Lee, environmental studies
- Katrina Miller-Stevens, economics and business
- Christina Rader, economics and business
- Tina Valtierra, education
Lee University, in Tennessee
- Joseph Daft, biology and health science
- Rebecca Hergert, nursing
- Jordan Holt, graphic design
- Christopher Stephenson, systematic theology
- Charlotte Webb, nursing
Linfield University
- Kyle Putnam, business
- Sandra Elena Terra, global languages and cultural studies
- Jennifer Williams, religious studies
Luther College
- Marie Drews, English
- Jill Leet-Otley, education
- LaDonna McGohan, nursing
- Ryan Torkelson, economics, accounting and management
- Molly Wilker, chemistry
- Roman Yasinovskyy, computer science
Muhlenberg College
- Ioanna Chatzidimitriou, French
- Chrysan Cronin, public health
- Maura Finkelstein, anthropology
- Ermira Mazziotta, accounting
- Dustin Nash, religion studies
- Ranajoy Ray-Chaudhuri, economics
- Justin Sparks, chemistry
