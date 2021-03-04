March 4, 2021
- College of St. Scholastica is starting an online Ed.D. in educational leadership.
- Del Mar College is starting a bachelor of science in nursing. The degree is the first bachelor's degree offered at the community college.
- Midway University is starting a bachelor of science in computer science.
- Nazareth College is starting a B.S. in ethical data science and a B.S. in business, artificial intelligence and innovation.
- Nichols College is starting two new concentrations in its bachelor of science in business administration: entrepreneurship and nonprofit management.
- University of Mobile is starting a doctor of nurse anesthesia practice program.
