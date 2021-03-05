March 5, 2021
- Matt Cecil, interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Minnesota State University Mankato, has been appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Northern Kentucky University.
- Fernando Delgado, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Minnesota Duluth, has been selected as president of Herbert E. Lehman College, part of the City University of New York.
- Larry D. Johnson Jr., president of Phoenix College, in Arizona, has been chosen as president of Stella and Charles Guttman Community College, part of the City University of New York.
- Kevin Kregel, interim executive vice president and provost at the University of Iowa, has been promoted to the job on a permanent basis.
- Brice Melton, dean of academics and educational opportunities at Catawba Valley Community College, in North Carolina, has been named chief academic officer and special assistant to the president there.
- Kathryn A. Morris, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Butler University, in Indiana, has been selected as president of St. Lawrence University, in New York.
- Amy C. Novak, president of Dakota Wesleyan University, in South Dakota, has been appointed president of St. Ambrose University, in Iowa.
- Edgar Padilla, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at Texas State Technical College-Waco, has been promoted to provost there.
- Susan R. Wente, provost and vice chancellor at Vanderbilt University, in Tennessee, has been named president of Wake Forest University, in North Carolina.
