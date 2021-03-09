March 9, 2021
Finishing Up
- Lawrence University has raised $232.6 million in a campaign that started in 2014 with a goal of $220 million.
- Lipscomb University reached the $250 million goal for its campaign a year early. The campaign started in 2019. The university will try to raise more money in the next year.
- Texas A&M University raised $4.25 billion in a campaign that started in 2012. The original goal was $4 billion.
