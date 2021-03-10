Topics
New Programs: Internet of Things, Data Science, Public Health, Culinary Arts, Business
March 10, 2021
- Florida International University is starting a master's degree in the internet of things.
- Florida State University is starting a master's degree in interdisciplinary data science.
- Loyola University New Orleans is starting a major and minor in public health.
- Nossi College of Art is starting an associate's degree in culinary arts.
- Rice University is starting an undergraduate major in business.
Read more by
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
New Common App data show that in admissions, the rich get richer
New documents reveal strained relationship between U System of Ga. and dorm operator Corvias during
Les Miles Out at Kansas After LSU Allegations Became Public
Coursera IPO filing reveals a company successfully monetizing MOOCs
COVID-19: A moment for women in STEM?
More presidents may be leaving, but will their colleges be ready for it? (opinion)
UT Austin finds no racist intent behind 'Eyes of Texas' alma mater that football players protested
2 Charged With Helping International Students Trick Their Way Into Top Colleges
Thinking About Chegg’s CEO Prediction That 25 Percent of Colleges Could Go Out of Business | Learnin
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »