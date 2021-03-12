March 12, 2021
- Brian O. Hemphill, president of Radford University, in Virginia, has been selected as president of Old Dominion University, also in Virginia.
- Kerop Janoyan, dean of the Graduate School at Clarkson University, in New York, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of La Verne, in California.
- Eric Link, provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs at the University of Houston Downtown, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of North Dakota.
- Jeff Lynn, acting president of Central Alabama Community College, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Reverend Joseph G. Marina, SJ, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Le Moyne College, in New York, has been chosen as president of the University of Scranton, in Pennsylvania.
- C. Andrew McGadney, vice president and dean of student advancement at Colby College, in Maine, has been appointed president of Knox College, in Illinois.
- Carol Altilia, vice president of student experience and enrollment management at Sheridan College, in Ontario, has been chosen as provost and vice president, academic, there.
- Vann Newkirk Sr., interim president of Fisk University, in Tennessee, has been promoted to the job on a permanent basis.
- Dan Peterson, director of college compliance at Western Governors University, has been named president of the online division at Herzing University.
- Vincent D. Rougeau, dean of the Boston College Law School, in Massachusetts, has been selected as president of College of the Holy Cross, also in Massachusetts.
