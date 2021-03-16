March 16, 2021
Allegheny College
- Ian Carbone, environmental science and sustainability
- Heather Moore Roberson, community and justice studies and Black studies
- Lauren Paulson, psychology
- Byron Rich, art
- Jennie Votava, English
- Jon Wiebel, communication, film and theater
Saint Joseph's University, in Pennsylvania
- Ernest Baskin, food marketing
- Kersti Powell, English
- Krista Svalbonas, art and art history
- Chan Yoo, marketing
Willamette University
- Andrew Gilden, law
- Cayla Skillin-Brauchle, studio art
- Jon C. Thompson, management
- Jameson Watts, management
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Andrew Clark, electrical and computer engineering
- Lane Harrison, computer science
- Yanhua Li, computer science
- Randy Paffenroth, mathematical sciences, computer science and data science
- Scarlet Shell, biology and biotechnology
- Gu Wang, mathematical sciences
