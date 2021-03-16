Print

Tenure Awarded… at Allegheny, Saint Joseph's, Willamette, WPI

Scott Jaschik
March 16, 2021
 

Allegheny College

  • Ian Carbone, environmental science and sustainability
  • Heather Moore Roberson, community and justice studies and Black studies
  • Lauren Paulson, psychology
  • Byron Rich, art
  • Jennie Votava, English
  • Jon Wiebel, communication, film and theater

Saint Joseph's University, in Pennsylvania

  • Ernest Baskin, food marketing
  • Kersti Powell, English
  • Krista Svalbonas, art and art history
  • Chan Yoo, marketing

Willamette University

  • Andrew Gilden, law
  • Cayla Skillin-Brauchle, studio art
  • Jon C. Thompson, management
  • Jameson Watts, management

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

  • Andrew Clark, electrical and computer engineering
  • Lane Harrison, computer science
  • Yanhua Li, computer science
  • Randy Paffenroth, mathematical sciences, computer science and data science
  • Scarlet Shell, biology and biotechnology
  • Gu Wang, mathematical sciences

