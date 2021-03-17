March 17, 2021
- David D. Allen, dean of the School of Pharmacy and executive director and research professor of the Research Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Mississippi, has been chosen as president of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, in Missouri.
- Darrell Allison, vice president of governmental affairs and state teams at the American Federation for Children, in North Carolina, has been appointed chancellor of Fayetteville State University, also in North Carolina.
- Ravi Bellamkonda, dean of the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University, in North Carolina, has been selected as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Emory University, in Georgia.
- José Luis Cruz, executive vice chancellor and university provost at the City University of New York, has been chosen as president of Northern Arizona University.
- John Hartog III, vice president for student and academic services at Northwest Iowa Community College, has been named president there.
- Christine Johnson McPhail, president and CEO of the McPhail Group, in North Carolina, has been appointed president of St. Augustine's University, also in North Carolina.
- Daniel J. Myers, professor and acting chairperson of sociology at American University, in Washington, D.C., has been chosen as president of Misericordia University, in Pennsylvania.
- Julia Chinyere Oparah, provost and dean of the faculty at Mills College, in California, has been named provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of San Francisco.
