March 23, 2021
Starting Out:
- Spelman College is launching a campaign to raise $250 million by 2024. The college has already raised $240 million.
- St. Louis Community College is launching the public phase of its campaign to raise $20 million by the end of 2021. The campaign has raised $18.5 million to date. The campaign has led to expanded programs in health sciences and information technology.
Finishing Up:
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has raised $2.26 billion in a campaign that started in 2017 with a goal of $2.25 billion. The college plans to continue raising money in the campaign for the next year.
