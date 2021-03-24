Print

Newly Tenured… at Clark, Hamilton, Hood, Kalamazoo, Middlebury, Pacific, U of St. Francis

By

Scott Jaschik
March 24, 2021
 

Clark College, in Washington State

  • Joseph Cavalli, history
  • Mark Eddinger, mathematics
  • Amy Ewing Johnson, dental hygiene
  • Melissa J. Favara, English
  • Tyler H. J. Frank
  • Doug Harris, music
  • Christina Howard, biology
  • Sarah Kuzera, medical assisting
  • Michelle Mayer, mathematics
  • Kristin Sherwood, College 101
  • Beth Slovic, journalism
  • Christina Smith, English

Hamilton College

  • Catherine Beck, geosciences
  • Erica De Bruin, government
  • Susan Jarosi, art history
  • Jaime Kucinskas, sociology
  • Alexandra Plakias, philosophy
  • Jesse Weiner, classics

Hood College

  • Teresa Bean, law and criminal justice
  • Alan Goldenbach, journalism

Kalamazoo College

  • Santiago Salinas, biology
  • Dwight Williams, chemistry

Middlebury College

  • Tanya Byker, economics

Pacific University, in Oregon

  • Dana Bates, athletic training
  • Allison Brandt, psychology
  • Andrew Bzowyckyj, pharmacy
  • Sarah Foidel, occupational therapy
  • William Hefner, optometry
  • Amiee Ho, optometry
  • Michela Kenning, optometry
  • M. Samantha Lewis, audiology
  • Hyun Jeong Min, business
  • Ian O’Loughlin, philosophy
  • Zhuoming Peng, business
  • Aisling (Del) Quest, social work
  • Hannah Shinoda, optometry
  • Marina Suzuki, pharmacy

University of St. Francis, in Illinois

  • Carol Lindee, logistics, supply chain and analytics
  • Jessica Monu, recreation and sport management
  • Eyal Sagi, psychology

