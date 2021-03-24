March 24, 2021
Clark College, in Washington State
- Joseph Cavalli, history
- Mark Eddinger, mathematics
- Amy Ewing Johnson, dental hygiene
- Melissa J. Favara, English
- Tyler H. J. Frank
- Doug Harris, music
- Christina Howard, biology
- Sarah Kuzera, medical assisting
- Michelle Mayer, mathematics
- Kristin Sherwood, College 101
- Beth Slovic, journalism
- Christina Smith, English
Hamilton College
- Catherine Beck, geosciences
- Erica De Bruin, government
- Susan Jarosi, art history
- Jaime Kucinskas, sociology
- Alexandra Plakias, philosophy
- Jesse Weiner, classics
Hood College
- Teresa Bean, law and criminal justice
- Alan Goldenbach, journalism
Kalamazoo College
- Santiago Salinas, biology
- Dwight Williams, chemistry
Middlebury College
- Tanya Byker, economics
Pacific University, in Oregon
- Dana Bates, athletic training
- Allison Brandt, psychology
- Andrew Bzowyckyj, pharmacy
- Sarah Foidel, occupational therapy
- William Hefner, optometry
- Amiee Ho, optometry
- Michela Kenning, optometry
- M. Samantha Lewis, audiology
- Hyun Jeong Min, business
- Ian O’Loughlin, philosophy
- Zhuoming Peng, business
- Aisling (Del) Quest, social work
- Hannah Shinoda, optometry
- Marina Suzuki, pharmacy
University of St. Francis, in Illinois
- Carol Lindee, logistics, supply chain and analytics
- Jessica Monu, recreation and sport management
- Eyal Sagi, psychology
