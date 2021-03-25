Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Dominican U of California, Lawrence U, LeTourneau U, Missouri Western State U, Saint Louis U, U of Chicago, U of Richmond

By

Doug Lederman
March 25, 2021
 
  • Paul Alivisatos, executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of California, Berkeley, has been selected as president of the University of Chicago, in Illinois.
  • Mojgan Behmand, associate vice president of academic affairs and dean of the Dominican Experience at Dominican University of California, has been promoted to vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty there.
  • Laurie A. Carter, president of Shippensburg University, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Lawrence University, in Wisconsin.
  • Kevin Hallock, dean of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University, has been appointed president of the University of Richmond, in Virginia.
  • Elizabeth Kennedy, interim president at Missouri Western State University, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Michael Lewis, interim provost at Saint Louis University, in Missouri, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Steven D. Mason, provost and vice president for academic affairs at LeTourneau University, in Texas, has been selected as president there.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Trending Stories

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Low-Income High Schools
Shut Out
At Odds With Her University Over Gender Identity
Freshmen and Learning Loss

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

FTC Sends Nearly $50 Million to U of Phoenix Students

Judge Sides With University in Dispute With Methodist Church

Baylor Acknowledges Racist History of Namesake

Bennett College Outlines New Direction

Administrator Fatally Stabbed During Work Zoom Call

Long-Running Dispute Ending With $577M for Maryland HBCUs

Back to Top