March 25, 2021
- Paul Alivisatos, executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of California, Berkeley, has been selected as president of the University of Chicago, in Illinois.
- Mojgan Behmand, associate vice president of academic affairs and dean of the Dominican Experience at Dominican University of California, has been promoted to vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty there.
- Laurie A. Carter, president of Shippensburg University, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Lawrence University, in Wisconsin.
- Kevin Hallock, dean of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University, has been appointed president of the University of Richmond, in Virginia.
- Elizabeth Kennedy, interim president at Missouri Western State University, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Michael Lewis, interim provost at Saint Louis University, in Missouri, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Steven D. Mason, provost and vice president for academic affairs at LeTourneau University, in Texas, has been selected as president there.
