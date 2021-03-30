Topics
New Programs: Environmental Studies, Health Sciences, Esports, Computer Science, Management
March 30, 2021
- Misericordia University is starting a major and a minor in environmental studies.
- Robert Morris University is adding a B.S. in health sciences.
- Sacred Heart University is starting a minor in esports.
- University of Massachusetts at Amherst is starting an online master of science in computer science.
- Victor Valley College is starting an accelerated management certificate program.
