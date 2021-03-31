March 31, 2021
- Cynthia Anthony, interim president of Lawson State Community College, in Alabama, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Gary B. Crosby, vice president for student affairs at Alabama A&M University, has been selected as president of Saint Elizabeth University, in New Jersey.
- Meghan Griffin, associate provost and dean of unrestricted education at Southeastern University, in Florida, has been promoted to provost and chief academic officer there.
- Cindy R. Jebb, dean of the academic board and professor of comparative politics at the United States Military Academy, in New York, has been appointed president of Ramapo College of New Jersey.
- Robert McCarron, senior vice president and general counsel for the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts, has been selected as president and CEO there.
- Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation at the University of Illinois system, has been appointed president of the University of Wyoming.
- Brad Newman, plant manager for ZF Chassis Systems, in Alabama, has been chosen as president of Shelton State Community College, also in Alabama.
- Beck A. Taylor, president of Whitworth University, in Washington, has been named president of Samford University, in Alabama.
