Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Massachusetts, Lawson State CC, Ramapo College of New Jersey, Saint Elizabeth U, Samford U, Shelton State CC, Southeastern U, U of Wyoming

By

Doug Lederman
March 31, 2021
 
  • Cynthia Anthony, interim president of Lawson State Community College, in Alabama, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Gary B. Crosby, vice president for student affairs at Alabama A&M University, has been selected as president of Saint Elizabeth University, in New Jersey.
  • Meghan Griffin, associate provost and dean of unrestricted education at Southeastern University, in Florida, has been promoted to provost and chief academic officer there.
  • Cindy R. Jebb, dean of the academic board and professor of comparative politics at the United States Military Academy, in New York, has been appointed president of Ramapo College of New Jersey.
  • Robert McCarron, senior vice president and general counsel for the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts, has been selected as president and CEO there.
  • Edward Seidel, vice president for economic development and innovation at the University of Illinois system, has been appointed president of the University of Wyoming.
  • Brad Newman, plant manager for ZF Chassis Systems, in Alabama, has been chosen as president of Shelton State Community College, also in Alabama.
  • Beck A. Taylor, president of Whitworth University, in Washington, has been named president of Samford University, in Alabama.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Trending Stories

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Where Caregiving
and Gender Intersect
Colleges Break From Corporate Dining Services

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

U of Michigan Regent Off Social Media After ‘Witches’ Remarks

Gay Students Sue Education Department Over Religious Colleges

Cyberattacks Pose Credit Risks for Higher Education

New Community College Approved in Montana

Prospective M.B.A. Students Less Worried About COVID-19

Evangel Drops Crusader Mascot

Back to Top