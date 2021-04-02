Print

Capital Campaign Watch: U of Alaska, William & Mary, Wittenberg

Scott Jaschik
April 2, 2021
 

Starting Out:

  • University of Alaska System is starting a campaign to raise $200 million by 2024. The system has raised $137 million so far.
  • William & Mary is starting a campaign to raise $55 million for athletics. The college has already raised $17 million.
  • Wittenberg University has started a campaign to raise $100 million. The university has already raised $76 million.

