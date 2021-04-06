April 6, 2021
- M. Katherine Banks, vice chancellor of engineering and national laboratories and dean of the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University, has been chosen as president there.
- Bennie L. Harris, senior vice president for institutional advancement at the Morehouse School of Medicine, in Georgia, has been appointed chancellor of the University of South Carolina Upstate.
- Kathy W. Humphrey, senior vice chancellor for student engagement and secretary to the board at the University of Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania, has been selected as president of Carlow University, also in Pennsylvania.
- Michael Lindsay, president of Gordon College, in Massachusetts, has been chosen as president of Taylor University, in Indiana.
- Don Payne, interim vice president of academic affairs and academic dean at Denver Seminary, in Colorado, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Steven Rich, interim president of Fisher College, in Massachusetts, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Mark Scott, secretary of the New South Wales Department of Education, in Australia, has been named vice chancellor and principal of the University of Sydney, also in Australia.
