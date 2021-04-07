April 7, 2021
Centralia College
- Kelly Erickson, English
- Bella Hafezi, counseling
- Laurie Pyne, adult basic education and horticulture
- Brian Rauscher, counseling
- Emily Sprafka Coleman, chemistry
- Kimberly Thompson, accounting
Denison University
- John McHugh, philosophy
- Emily Nemeth, education
- Omedi Ochieng, communication
- Hyun Woong Park, economics
- Luis Villanueva, economics
- Sarah Wolff, mathematics and computer science
- Hoda Yousef, history
Merrimack College
- Traci Alberti, health sciences
- Fan Chen, finance
- Roselita Fragoudakis, mechanical engineering
- Laura Kurdziel, psychology
- Katelyn Kurkul, human development and human services
- Brian Provencher, chemistry and biochemistry
- Allison Seitchik, psychology
- Rory Tannebaum, education
- Joe Vogel, English
- Elaine Ward, higher education
- Melissa (Mish) Zimdars, communication and media
Virginia Wesleyan University
- M. Annette Clayton, social work
- Antje Schwennicke, political science
- Jill Sturts, sport and recreation professions
