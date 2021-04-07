Print

Tenure Awarded… at Centralia, Denison, Merrimack, Virginia Wesleyan

Scott Jaschik
April 7, 2021
 

Centralia College

  • Kelly Erickson, English
  • Bella Hafezi, counseling
  • Laurie Pyne, adult basic education and horticulture
  • Brian Rauscher, counseling
  • Emily Sprafka Coleman, chemistry
  • Kimberly Thompson, accounting

Denison University

  • John McHugh, philosophy
  • Emily Nemeth, education
  • Omedi Ochieng, communication
  • Hyun Woong Park, economics
  • Luis Villanueva, economics
  • Sarah Wolff, mathematics and computer science
  • Hoda Yousef, history

Merrimack College

  • Traci Alberti, health sciences
  • Fan Chen, finance
  • Roselita Fragoudakis, mechanical engineering
  • Laura Kurdziel, psychology
  • Katelyn Kurkul, human development and human services
  • Brian Provencher, chemistry and biochemistry
  • Allison Seitchik, psychology
  • Rory Tannebaum, education
  • Joe Vogel, English
  • Elaine Ward, higher education
  • Melissa (Mish) Zimdars, communication and media

Virginia Wesleyan University

  • M. Annette Clayton, social work
  • Antje Schwennicke, political science
  • Jill Sturts, sport and recreation professions

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

