New Programs: Languages and Cultures, Supply Chain Management, Interior Design, Physician Assistant
April 8, 2021
- Adelphi University is starting a B.A. in languages and cultures.
- Albertus Magnus College is starting a bachelor's degree in supply chain management.
- Fairfield University is starting an online master's program in interior design.
- Thiel College is starting a master of science in physician assistant studies.
