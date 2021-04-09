Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Bentley U, Luther College, Minnesota State U-Mankato, Saint Paul College, San Diego CC District, Wayne State U, Western Kentucky U

Doug Lederman
April 9, 2021
 
  • E. LaBrent Chrite, president at Bethune-Cookman University, in Florida, has been named president of Bentley University, in Massachusetts.
  • Carlos O. Cortez, president of the San Diego College of Continuing Education, in California, has been selected as chancellor of the San Diego Community College District, also in California.
  • Robert U. Fischer Jr., dean of the College of Basic and Applied Sciences at Middle Tennessee State University, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Western Kentucky University.
  • Edward Inch, provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, East Bay, has been selected as president of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
  • Mark L. Kornbluh, professor of history and former dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Kentucky, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Wayne State University, in Michigan.
  • Deidra Peaslee, interim president of Saint Paul College, in Minnesota, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Lynda A. Szymanski, associate provost at St. Catherine University, in Minnesota, has been appointed provost at Luther College, in Iowa.

Doug Lederman

