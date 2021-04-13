Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Anderson, Marquette, University of Central Arkansas

Scott Jaschik
April 13, 2021
 
  • Anderson University, in Indiana, has started a campaign to raise $20 million. The university has already raised $12.5 million with three major visions: scholarships, academic excellence and campus renewal.
  • Marquette University announced a campaign to raise $750 million by 2024. The quiet phase of the campaign has raised $453 million. A major goal of the campaign is student access.
  • University of Central Arkansas has announced an eight-year campaign to raise $100 million. The university has already raised $72.5 million.

Scott Jaschik

