Tenure Awarded… at Goucher, Grays Harbor, Meredith, Purdue Northwest

By

Scott Jaschik
April 15, 2021
 

Goucher College

  • Jennifer Bess, peace studies
  • James Dator, history
  • Ailish Hopper, peace studies
  • Danny Kimball, communication and media studies
  • Lana Oweidat, contemporary and creative writing
  • Iquail Shaheed, dance

Grays Harbor College, in Washington State

  • Debi Brogan, nursing
  • Jenel Cope, history/political science
  • Andrew Gaines, theater/communications
  • Hannah Mechler-Mills, early childhood education
  • Jaime Reino, mathematics
  • Tiffany Smith, social sciences
  • Tracey Ushman, business/accounting

Meredith College

  • Sarah Bean, dance and theater
  • Lanae Hood, nutrition, health and human performance
  • Carolina Perez-Heydrich, biology

Purdue University Northwest

  • Alireza Alavizadeh, industrial engineering technology
  • Minoo Ashoori, marketing
  • Janet Davis, nursing
  • Lindsay Gielda, biology
  • Dawit Gizachew, chemistry
  • Robert Hallock, psychology
  • Grethe Hystad, statistics
  • Maged Mikhail, mechatronics engineering technology
  • Mary Morrow, nursing
  • Yu Ouyang, political science
  • Jane Thomas, human resource management
  • Kelly Vaughan, English education

