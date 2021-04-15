April 15, 2021
Goucher College
- Jennifer Bess, peace studies
- James Dator, history
- Ailish Hopper, peace studies
- Danny Kimball, communication and media studies
- Lana Oweidat, contemporary and creative writing
- Iquail Shaheed, dance
Grays Harbor College, in Washington State
- Debi Brogan, nursing
- Jenel Cope, history/political science
- Andrew Gaines, theater/communications
- Hannah Mechler-Mills, early childhood education
- Jaime Reino, mathematics
- Tiffany Smith, social sciences
- Tracey Ushman, business/accounting
Meredith College
- Sarah Bean, dance and theater
- Lanae Hood, nutrition, health and human performance
- Carolina Perez-Heydrich, biology
Purdue University Northwest
- Alireza Alavizadeh, industrial engineering technology
- Minoo Ashoori, marketing
- Janet Davis, nursing
- Lindsay Gielda, biology
- Dawit Gizachew, chemistry
- Robert Hallock, psychology
- Grethe Hystad, statistics
- Maged Mikhail, mechatronics engineering technology
- Mary Morrow, nursing
- Yu Ouyang, political science
- Jane Thomas, human resource management
- Kelly Vaughan, English education
