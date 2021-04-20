April 20, 2021
- James Cousins, associate dean in the College of Arts and Sciences at Western Michigan University, has been chosen as vice president of academic affairs and dean of the college at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
- Alyson Gill, provost and chief academic officer at University of the Ozarks, in Arkansas, has been appointed as provost at Lees-McRae College, in North Carolina.
- Willie Huffman, vice president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Paris, has been promoted to president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology campuses at Paris and McKenzie.
- Tim McDonald, executive vice president of Lanier Technical College, in Georgia, has been selected as president there.
- Lynn Priddy, interim vice president of academic affairs and strategic adviser to the president at Claremont Lincoln University, in California, has been chosen as president and CEO there.
- Susan Snelick, executive director of Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, in Pennsylvania, has been named president of Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.
- Murray Jean Williams, vice president of adult education and academic support at Southern Crescent Technical College, in Georgia, has been appointed president of Roanoke-Chowan Community College, in North Carolina.
Read more by
Trending Stories
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »