New Programs: Education, Computer and Cyber Sciences, Physician Assistant, Software Development, Eco Art, Environmental Science, Cybersecurity
April 22, 2021
- Anderson University, in South Carolina, is starting an Ed.D. in education.
- Augusta University, in Georgia, is starting a Ph.D. in computer and cyber sciences.
- Drury University is starting a master's program to train physician assistants.
- Georgia Gwinnett College is starting a bachelor's degree -- offered in person or online -- in software development.
- Grace College has started a major in eco art, a combination of the ecological studies with the visual arts.
- Lawrence University is starting a major in environmental science.
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute has created a master’s in cybersecurity.
