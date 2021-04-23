Print

Newly Tenured… at Hudson County CC, Lawrence

Scott Jaschik
Hudson County Community College

  • Eric Adamson, English
  • Faisal Aljamal, computer science
  • Peter Cronrath, business

Lawrence University

  • Ingrid Albrecht, philosophy
  • Matthew Arau, music education
  • Chloe Armstrong, philosophy
  • Stephanie Burdick-Shepherd, education
  • Horacio Contreras, music
  • John Holiday, music
  • Danielle Joyner, art history
  • Victoria Kononova, Russian
  • Nora Lewis, music
  • Brigid Vance, history

