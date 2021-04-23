April 23, 2021
Hudson County Community College
- Eric Adamson, English
- Faisal Aljamal, computer science
- Peter Cronrath, business
Lawrence University
- Ingrid Albrecht, philosophy
- Matthew Arau, music education
- Chloe Armstrong, philosophy
- Stephanie Burdick-Shepherd, education
- Horacio Contreras, music
- John Holiday, music
- Danielle Joyner, art history
- Victoria Kononova, Russian
- Nora Lewis, music
- Brigid Vance, history
