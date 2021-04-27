Topics
New Programs: Nursing, Quantum Science, Extended Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Mental Health, Optics and Photonics, Event Design
April 27, 2021
- Franklin University is starting an online doctor of nursing program.
- Harvard University is starting a Ph.D. in quantum science and engineering.
- Husson University is starting a B.S. in extended reality.
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is starting a Ph.D. in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in medicine.
- The New School is starting a graduate minor in global mental health.
- University of Central Florida has just launched an online M.S. in optics and photonics.
- University of North Texas is starting a B.S. in event design and experience management.
