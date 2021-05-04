May 4, 2021
Indiana University Kokomo
- Erin Doss, communication
- Alina Mihai, education
Indiana University Northwest
- Kate Gustafson, English
- Sharon Pratt, education
- Maureen Rutherford, psychology
- Ian Taschner, chemistry
University of Alabama at Huntsville
- Jeremy Elliott, kinesiology
- John Harfouch, philosophy
- Kavan Hazeli, mechanical and aerospace engineering
- Sandra Lampley, curriculum and instruction
- Shannon Mathis, kinesiology
- Maria Pour, electrical and computer engineering
- Sarah Roller, curriculum and instruction
