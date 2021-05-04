Print

Newly Tenured… at Indiana University Kokomo, Indiana University Northwest, U of Alabama at Huntsville

Scott Jaschik
May 4, 2021
 

Indiana University Kokomo

  • Erin Doss, communication
  • Alina Mihai, education

Indiana University Northwest

  • Kate Gustafson, English
  • Sharon Pratt, education
  • Maureen Rutherford, psychology
  • Ian Taschner, chemistry

University of Alabama at Huntsville

  • Jeremy Elliott, kinesiology
  • John Harfouch, philosophy
  • Kavan Hazeli, mechanical and aerospace engineering
  • Sandra Lampley, curriculum and instruction
  • Shannon Mathis, kinesiology
  • Maria Pour, electrical and computer engineering
  • Sarah Roller, curriculum and instruction

