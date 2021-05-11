Topics
May 11, 2021
- Clark State College, in Ohio, is starting a bachelor's degree in addiction and integrated treatment studies.
- George Mason University is starting a bachelor of science in health informatics.
- Marquette University is starting an M.S. in data science.
- McMurry University is starting an online bachelor of science degree in cybersecurity.
- Southern Connecticut State University is starting a B.S. in tourism, hospitality and event management.
- Springfield College is starting online master of education in sport and exercise psychology.
- University of Southern Indiana is starting a postbaccalaureate program offering residency training to nursing home administrators.
- University of Wisconsin at Green Bay is starting an undergraduate major in electrical engineering.
