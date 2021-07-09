July 9, 2021
- Mordecai Brownlee, vice president for student success at St. Philip’s College, in Texas, has been selected as president of the Community College of Aurora, in Colorado.
- Sep Eskandari, associate provost for academic planning and faculty excellence at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, has been appointed provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Montana State University Billings.
- Mary K. Grant, senior administrative fellow for civics and social justice at Bridgewater State University, in Massachusetts, has been selected as president of Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
- Diane Hiebert-Murphy, vice provost (academic affairs) at the University of Manitoba, in Canada, has been promoted to provost and vice president (academic) there.
- Constancio Nakuma, associate provost for academic affairs at Clemson University, in South Carolina, has been named provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the University of Colorado Denver.
- Karen O’Brien, head of the humanities division at the University of Oxford, in Britain, has been chosen as vice chancellor and warden at Durham University, also in Britain.
- C. Cybele Raver, deputy provost at New York University, has been named provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Vanderbilt University, in Tennessee.
- Dione Somerville, executive vice president at Hawkeye Community College, in Iowa, has been appointed president of Owens Community College, in Ohio.
