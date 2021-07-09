Print

New Presidents or Provosts: CC of Aurora, Durham U, Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Montana State U-Billings, Owens CC, U of Colorado-Denver, U of Manitoba, Vanderbilt U

By

Doug Lederman
July 9, 2021
 
  • Mordecai Brownlee, vice president for student success at St. Philip’s College, in Texas, has been selected as president of the Community College of Aurora, in Colorado.
  • Sep Eskandari, associate provost for academic planning and faculty excellence at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, has been appointed provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Montana State University Billings.
  • Mary K. Grant, senior administrative fellow for civics and social justice at Bridgewater State University, in Massachusetts, has been selected as president of Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
  • Diane Hiebert-Murphy, vice provost (academic affairs) at the University of Manitoba, in Canada, has been promoted to provost and vice president (academic) there.
  • Constancio Nakuma, associate provost for academic affairs at Clemson University, in South Carolina, has been named provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the University of Colorado Denver.
  • Karen O’Brien, head of the humanities division at the University of Oxford, in Britain, has been chosen as vice chancellor and warden at Durham University, also in Britain.
  • C. Cybele Raver, deputy provost at New York University, has been named provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Vanderbilt University, in Tennessee.
  • Dione Somerville, executive vice president at Hawkeye Community College, in Iowa, has been appointed president of Owens Community College, in Ohio.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

Trending Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Bard College Declared
‘Undesirable’ in Russia
Ithaca College President Resigns

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Major Student Loan Servicer Leaving Federal Loan Program

Wells College Off Probation

HR Officials Expect Increases in Hybrid/Remote Employees

Teaching This Fall With the ‘Pedagogy of Healing’: The Key Podcast

Academic Minute: Sportswriter Behavior at Press Conferences

Back to Top
 