New Programs: Hemp Cultivation, Occupational Therapy, Environmental Studies, Human Nutrition
July 12, 2021
- Eastern Connecticut State University is starting a minor in hemp cultivation.
- Notre Dame of Maryland University is starting an occupational therapy doctorate program.
- Quinnipiac University is starting a bachelor of science in environmental science, a bachelor of arts in sustainability and environmental policy, and a bachelor of arts in environmental studies.
- Western Connecticut State University is starting an M.S. in human nutrition.
