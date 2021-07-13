July 13, 2021
Boston University
- Jennifer Balakrishnan, mathematics and statistics
- Thomas Byrne, social welfare policy
- Manuel Egele, electrical and computer engineering
- Andrew Liam Fitzpatrick, physics
- Marco Gaboardi, computer science
- Lei Guo, professor of emerging media studies
- Adam Guren, economics
- Joseph Harris, sociology
- Sam Ling, psychological and brain sciences
- Philip Muirhead, astronomy
- Neil Myler, linguistics
- Francesco Orabona, electrical and computer engineering
- Maxwell Palmer, political science
- Ayşe Parla, anthropology
- Spencer Piston, political science
- Sahar Sharifzadeh, electrical and computer engineering
- Joshua Shifrinson, international relations
- Benjamin Siegel, history
- Estelle Yuan Sun, accounting
- Rory Van Loo, law
- Emily Whiting, computer science
- Rosella Cappella Zielinski, political science
- Vasileios Zikopoulos, human physiology
Winthrop University
- Kori Bloomquist, social work
- Jason Chung, sport management
- Wanda Ebright, dance
- Margaret Gillikin, social studies education
- Erin Hamel, early childhood education
- Arran Hamm, mathematics
- Justin Isenhour, music
- Marvin McAllister, theater
- Allan Nail, English
- Devon Ralston, English
- Anna Romanova, computer science
- Joy Stapleton, elementary education
- Michael Whitney, digital information design
