Tenure Awarded… at Boston U, Winthrop

Scott Jaschik
July 13, 2021
 

Boston University

  • Jennifer Balakrishnan, mathematics and statistics
  • Thomas Byrne, social welfare policy
  • Manuel Egele, electrical and computer engineering
  • Andrew Liam Fitzpatrick, physics
  • Marco Gaboardi, computer science
  • Lei Guo, professor of emerging media studies
  • Adam Guren, economics
  • Joseph Harris, sociology
  • Sam Ling, psychological and brain sciences
  • Philip Muirhead, astronomy
  • Neil Myler, linguistics
  • Francesco Orabona, electrical and computer engineering
  • Maxwell Palmer, political science
  • Ayşe Parla, anthropology
  • Spencer Piston, political science
  • Sahar Sharifzadeh, electrical and computer engineering
  • Joshua Shifrinson, international relations
  • Benjamin Siegel, history
  • Estelle Yuan Sun, accounting
  • Rory Van Loo, law
  • Emily Whiting, computer science
  • Rosella Cappella Zielinski, political science
  • Vasileios Zikopoulos, human physiology

Winthrop University

  • Kori Bloomquist, social work
  • Jason Chung, sport management
  • Wanda Ebright, dance
  • Margaret Gillikin, social studies education
  • Erin Hamel, early childhood education
  • Arran Hamm, mathematics
  • Justin Isenhour, music
  • Marvin McAllister, theater
  • Allan Nail, English
  • Devon Ralston, English
  • Anna Romanova, computer science
  • Joy Stapleton, elementary education
  • Michael Whitney, digital information design

