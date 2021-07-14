July 14, 2021
- Terrence Cheng, campus director of the Stamford campus at the University of Connecticut, has been named president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.
- Kathleen A. Getz, dean of the Sellinger School of Business and Management at Loyola University Maryland, has been selected as president of Mercyhurst University, in Pennsylvania.
- Ronald L. Hendrick, dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Michigan State University, has been appointed provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Texas Tech University.
- Leamor Kahanov, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the State University of New York at Oneonta, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Stockton University, in New Jersey.
- Kimberly D. McCorkle, vice provost and professor at the University of West Florida, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at East Tennessee State University.
- Ikemefuna (Ike) Nwosu, math and science division chair at Lake Land College, in Illinois, has been promoted to vice president for academic services there.
- William Tate IV, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and Education Foundation Distinguished Professor at the University of South Carolina, has been named president at Louisiana State University.
- Peter Ubertaccio, dean of the Thomas and Donna May School of Arts & Sciences and an associate professor of political science at Stonehill College, in Massachusetts, has been selected as vice president for academic affairs at Caldwell University, in New Jersey.
Read more by
Trending Stories
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »