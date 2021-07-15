Topics
New Programs: Supply Chain Management, Postbaccalaureate Premed, Finance
July 15, 2021
- Belmont University is starting a major in supply chain management.
- Elmira College is starting a postbaccalaureate program for those who want to go to medical school or pharmacy school or earn a master's degree in medical sciences.
- University of the Cumberlands is starting a master's degree in finance.
Read more by
Trending Stories
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »