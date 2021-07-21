Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Carleton College, Cleary U, Coastline College, Doane U, Emporia State U, Sam Houston State U, Shenandoah U, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Wichita State U

By

Doug Lederman
July 21, 2021
 
  • Alison Byerly, president of Lafayette College, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed president of Carleton College, in Minnesota.
  • Amy K. Donahue, vice provost for academic operations at the University of Connecticut, has been named provost and chief academic officer at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, also in Connecticut.
  • Alan Drimmer, senior adviser at Boston Consulting Group and former chief academic officer at University of Maryland Global Campus, has been chosen as president of Cleary University, in Michigan.
  • Roger Hughes, football coach at Stetson University, in Florida, has been selected as president of Doane University, in Nebraska.
  • Cameron McCoy, vice president and vice provost for strategic initiatives at Lehigh University, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed provost at Shenandoah University, in Virginia.
  • Richard Muma, interim president of Wichita State University, in Kansas, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Vincent Rodriguez, vice president of instruction at Coastline College, in California, has been promoted to president there.
  • Michael T. Stephenson, vice provost for academic affairs and strategic initiatives at Texas A&M University, has been appointed provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Sam Houston State University, also in Texas.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

