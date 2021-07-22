Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Albany Law School, Carleton, Seattle U

By

Scott Jaschik
July 22, 2021
 
  • Albany Law School finished a three-year campaign, raising $33 million. The original goal was $30 million.
  • Carleton College has raised more than $491 million to finish a campaign that started with a goal of $400 million. The campaign ran for six years.
  • Seattle University raised $302 million in a campaign that started in 2019 with a goal of $275 million. A new facility for STEM research and education was opened with funds from the campaign.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Clearing Ledgers,
Setting New Paths
Warren Using Her Power Over ED
Division in CUNY Faculty Union

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Ohio Man Plotted Mass Shooting of University Women

Proposed Ban on Critical Race Theory Criticized at U of Nebraska

Florida Coastal School of Law Sues Department

ACT Eases Process for Disability Access

Gordian Estimates $112B Infrastructure Backlog

U of South Florida President to Resign After 2 Years

Back to Top
 