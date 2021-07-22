July 22, 2021
- Albany Law School finished a three-year campaign, raising $33 million. The original goal was $30 million.
- Carleton College has raised more than $491 million to finish a campaign that started with a goal of $400 million. The campaign ran for six years.
- Seattle University raised $302 million in a campaign that started in 2019 with a goal of $275 million. A new facility for STEM research and education was opened with funds from the campaign.
