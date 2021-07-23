Topics
New Programs: Management, Business Data Analytics, Nursing, Motion Design
July 23, 2021
- Hobart and William Smith Colleges will offer a master of science in management.
- Lawrence Technological University is starting bachelor's and master's degrees in business data analytics.
- Roberts Wesleyan College is starting an M.S. to train family nurse practitioners.
- Villa Maria College has started a motion design B.F.A.
Read more by
Trending Stories
- Minerva, a higher education outsider, now an accredited university
- England's regulator rules against arts and London institutions
- Biden urged to continue loan repayment pause as deadline nears
- 10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
- Campuses are far more than physical spaces (opinion)
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »