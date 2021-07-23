Topics

Print

New Programs: Management, Business Data Analytics, Nursing, Motion Design

By

Scott Jaschik
July 23, 2021
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

From Football Coach to President
Medical College Group
Urges COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
Continuing Relief for Borrowers?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Converse President Dies After Less Than 3 Weeks in Job

Academic Minute: A Safer Way to Compete

Ohio Man Plotted Mass Shooting of University Women

Proposed Ban on Critical Race Theory Criticized at U of Nebraska

Florida Coastal School of Law Sues Department

ACT Eases Process for Disability Access

Back to Top
 