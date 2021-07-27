Topics
New Programs: Physician Assistant, Life Science Entrepreneurship, Data Science, Art Therapy
July 27, 2021
- California State University at San Bernardino is starting a master of science in physician assistant studies.
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is starting a life science entrepreneurship concentration within its M.B.A. program.
- Washington University in St. Louis is starting a bachelor's degree in data science.
- West Liberty University is starting an M.A. in art therapy and counseling.
