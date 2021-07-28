Print

Tenure Awarded… at Abraham Baldwin, MIT

Scott Jaschik
July 28, 2021
 

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

  • Buddhi Pantha, arts and sciences
  • Rachael Price, arts and sciences
  • Ryan Voris, arts and sciences
  • Elizabeth Worley, arts and sciences

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

  • Joseph Checkelsky, physics
  • Myriam Heiman, neurobiology
  • Kerstin Perez, physics
  • Alexander Radosevich, chemistry
  • Alex K. Shalek, chemistry

Scott Jaschik

