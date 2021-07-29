Print

New Presidents or Provosts: California State U-Fresno, Dominican U (Ill.), Grossmont College, Illinois State U, Massasoit CC, Modesto Junior College, Tabor College, U of Alaska-Anchorage

By

Doug Lederman
July 29, 2021
 
  • Santanu Bandyopadhyay, interim president of Modesto Junior College, in California, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Ray DiPasquale, president of Clinton Community College, in New York, has been selected as president of Massasoit Community College, in Massachusetts.
  • David S. Janzen, professor and software engineering coordinator in the Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering at California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo, has been appointed president of Tabor College, in Kansas.
  • Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, interim president of California State University, Fresno, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Terri Goss Kinzy, vice president for research and innovation at Western Michigan University, has been chosen as president of Illinois State University.
  • Sean Parnell, former governor of Alaska, has been selected as chancellor of the University of Alaska at Anchorage.
  • Glena Temple, president of Viterbo University, in Wisconsin, has been named president of Dominican University, in Illinois.
  • Denise Whisenhunt, vice president of student services at San Diego City College, in California, has been chosen as president of Grossmont College, also in California.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

