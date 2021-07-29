July 29, 2021
- Santanu Bandyopadhyay, interim president of Modesto Junior College, in California, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Ray DiPasquale, president of Clinton Community College, in New York, has been selected as president of Massasoit Community College, in Massachusetts.
- David S. Janzen, professor and software engineering coordinator in the Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering at California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo, has been appointed president of Tabor College, in Kansas.
- Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, interim president of California State University, Fresno, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Terri Goss Kinzy, vice president for research and innovation at Western Michigan University, has been chosen as president of Illinois State University.
- Sean Parnell, former governor of Alaska, has been selected as chancellor of the University of Alaska at Anchorage.
- Glena Temple, president of Viterbo University, in Wisconsin, has been named president of Dominican University, in Illinois.
- Denise Whisenhunt, vice president of student services at San Diego City College, in California, has been chosen as president of Grossmont College, also in California.
Read more by
Trending Stories
- Allegheny College Cuts 36 Positions
- Reinventing Our Role as Teachers | Higher Ed Gamma
- New presidents or provosts: Anchorage Dominican Fresno Grossmont Illinois State Massasoit Modesto Ta…
- Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
- International Students in Australia: Practices and Challenges | The World View
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »