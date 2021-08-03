Topics
New Programs: Spanish, Cannabis Business, Homeland Security Administration, Risk Management, Health, Computer Systems, Business
August 3, 2021
- California Lutheran University is starting a minor in Spanish media.
- Community College of Denver is starting an associate of applied science in cannabis business.
- Gardner-Webb University is starting a bachelor of science in homeland security administration.
- New York Institute of Technology is starting an M.S. in risk management.
- Pennsylvania College of Technology has added or is about to add a bachelor’s degree in health science and an associate degree in allied health.
- Savannah State University is starting a bachelor's degree in computer information systems, logistics and supply chain.
- Wallace State Community College is launching new degree options in banking and finance and logistics management.
