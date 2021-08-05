Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Central Carolina CC, El Camino College, Lafayette College, Middlesex CC, Mt. Mercy U, Oklahoma State U-Oklahoma City, Patrick Henry CC, U of North Carolina-Greensboro, Williston State College

Doug Lederman
August 5, 2021
 
  • Bernell Hirning, regional associate vice president at National University, in California, has been appointed president of Williston State College, in North Dakota.
  • James (Greg) Hodges, vice president of academics and student success services at Patrick Henry Community College, in Virginia, has been promoted to president there.
  • Nicole Hurd, founder and chief executive officer of College Advising Corps, in Virginia, has been chosen as president of Lafayette College, in Pennsylvania.
  • Scott Newman, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, has been appointed president of Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City.
  • Todd Olson, vice president for student affairs at Georgetown University, in Washington, D.C., has been selected as president of Mount Mercy University, in Iowa.
  • Kristi Short, director of the Texas Success Center at the Texas Association of Community Colleges, has been named vice president and chief academic officer at Central Carolina Community College, in North Carolina.
  • Phil Sisson, provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at Middlesex Community College, in Massachusetts, has been promoted to president there.
  • Debbie Storrs, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of North Dakota, has been selected as provost and executive vice chancellor and professor of sociology at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
  • Brenda Thames, president of West Hills College Coalinga, in California, has been named superintendent/president of El Camino College, also in California.

Doug Lederman

