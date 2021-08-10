Topics
New Programs: Native American Studies, Homeland Security Administration, Practical Theology, Choral Pedagogy, European Studies, Occupational Safety, Addiction Counseling, Business Analytics
August 10, 2021
- Diné College is offering a new Native American studies minor.
- Gardner-Webb University has started a B.S. in homeland security administration.
- Palm Beach Atlantic University is starting a Ph.D. in practical theology.
- Rider University's Westminster Choir College is starting an online master of choral pedagogy program.
- State University of New York at Geneseo is starting a minor in European studies.
- Texas State Technical College is starting an associate of applied science degree in occupational safety and environmental compliance.
- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is adding a master of education-vocational rehabilitation in addiction counseling.
- University of Scranton is launching a graduate certificate in business analytics.
