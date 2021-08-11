Print

Tenure Awarded ... at DePaul, U of Massachusetts at Amherst

By

Scott Jaschik
August 11, 2021
 

DePaul University

University of Massachusetts at Amherst

  • Felicity Aulino, anthropology

  • Jeremiah Wayne Bentley, accounting

  • Nathan W. Chan, resource economics

  • Adam Dahl, political science

  • Elizabeth B Delia, sport management

  • Justin C. Domke, computer science

  • Kimberley Heard Geissler, health promotion and policy

  • Colin J. Gleason, civil and environmental engineering

  • Keisha L. Green, teacher education and curriculum studies

  • Jamie-Rose Guarrine, music and dance

  • Emily D. Heaphy, management

  • Sophie P. Horowitz, philosophy

  • Jonathan Ferris Hulting-Cohen, music and dance

  • Sara E. Jackson, languages, literature and cultures

  • Jungwoo Lee, chemical engineering

  • Yao Li, Mathematics and statistics

  • Joshua P. Michal, music and dance

  • Mark S. Miller, kinesiology

  • Scott L. Monroe, educational policy, research and administration

  • Joonkoo Park, psychological and brain sciences

  • Kalpana Poudel-Tandukar, nursing

  • Margaret M. Stratton, biochemistry/molecular biology

  • Romain Vasseur, physics

  • Garrett Washington, history

  • Mariana Z. Ivanova, languages, literature and cultures

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

Trending Stories

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Tenure for the Teachers
Can Biden Cancel Student Debt?
It Depends Who You Ask

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Jobs for the Future VP Nominated for Assistant Secretary

Two Closed Institutions Owe $6 Million to Department

Researchers Say China ‘Fast Outpacing’ U.S. in STEM Ph.Ds.

Dillard University President Plans to Leave Next Year

Texas For-Profit Suspends Enrollment and Furloughs Employees

Providing Flexible Learning Models in Higher Education: a Collection

Back to Top
 