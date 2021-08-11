DePaul University
-
Donna Badowski, nursing
-
Carolina Barrera-Tobon, modern languages
-
Molly Brown, psychology
-
Suzanne Carlberg-Racich, public health
-
Kaveh Ehsani, international studies
-
Jonathan Gemmell, computing
-
Christine Gimbar, accountancy
-
Jill Hopke, communication
-
Daniel Klein, cinematic arts
-
Kendra Knight, communication
-
Michelle Lopez-Rios, theater performance
-
Tanu Malik, computing
-
Sébastien Michenaud, finance
-
Jeffrey Mills, theatre
-
Jason Schneider, writing, rhetoric and discourse
-
Susan Tran, psychology
-
Paige Treebridge, design
University of Massachusetts at Amherst
-
Felicity Aulino, anthropology
-
Jeremiah Wayne Bentley, accounting
-
Nathan W. Chan, resource economics
-
Adam Dahl, political science
-
Elizabeth B Delia, sport management
-
Justin C. Domke, computer science
-
Kimberley Heard Geissler, health promotion and policy
-
Colin J. Gleason, civil and environmental engineering
-
Keisha L. Green, teacher education and curriculum studies
-
Jamie-Rose Guarrine, music and dance
-
Emily D. Heaphy, management
-
Sophie P. Horowitz, philosophy
-
Jonathan Ferris Hulting-Cohen, music and dance
-
Sara E. Jackson, languages, literature and cultures
-
Jungwoo Lee, chemical engineering
-
Yao Li, Mathematics and statistics
-
Joshua P. Michal, music and dance
-
Mark S. Miller, kinesiology
-
Scott L. Monroe, educational policy, research and administration
-
Joonkoo Park, psychological and brain sciences
-
Kalpana Poudel-Tandukar, nursing
-
Margaret M. Stratton, biochemistry/molecular biology
-
Romain Vasseur, physics
-
Garrett Washington, history
-
Mariana Z. Ivanova, languages, literature and cultures
Read more by
Trending Stories
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »