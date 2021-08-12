August 12, 2021
- Francine Conway, provost at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, in New Jersey, has been named chancellor-provost there.
- José Herrera, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Mercy College, in New York, has been selected as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Northern Iowa.
- Manyul Im, interim provost at the University of Bridgeport, in Connecticut, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
- Edward Martinez, special assistant to the president at New Mexico Highlands University, has been selected as president of Luna Community College, also in New Mexico.
- Richard McCullough, vice provost for research at Harvard University, in Massachusetts, has been chosen as president of Florida State University.
- Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Regent University, in Virginia, has been appointed as president of Cornerstone University, in Michigan.
- Andy Novobilski, associate provost for research and engagement at the University of North Georgia, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Delta State University, in Mississippi.
- Hugh Sherman, former dean of the College of Business at Ohio University, has been promoted to president there.
- Ralph Trecartin, associate provost and dean of the College of Professionals at Andrews University, in Michigan, has been chosen as president of Pacific Union College, in California.
- Danielle Wilken, provost and dean of faculty at Goodwin University, in Connecticut, has been named president at the University of Bridgeport, also in Connecticut.
