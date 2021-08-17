August 17, 2021
- Scott Dalrymple, president of Columbia College, in Missouri, has been chosen as president of Paul Smith’s College, in New York.
- Zev Eleff, chief academic officer of Hebrew Theological College and vice provost of Touro College Illinois, has been appointed president of Gratz College, in Pennsylvania.
- Melissa L. Gilliam, vice provost and Ellen H. Block Distinguished Service Professor of Health Justice at the University of Chicago, in Illinois, has been selected as executive vice president and provost at Ohio State University.
- Leroy Hamilton Jr., special assistant to the president at Norfolk State University, in Virginia, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Kentucky State University.
- Barbara Morris, associate vice provost and associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at the State University of New York system, has been appointed president of Prescott College, in Arizona.
- Diana Z. Rodriguez, president of San Bernardino Valley College, in California, has been chosen as chancellor of San Bernardino Community College District, also in California.
- Ricardo Solis, president of Laredo College, in Texas, has been selected as president of South Texas College.
- T. Ramon Stuart, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Fort Valley State University, in Georgia, has been appointed president of Clayton State University, also in Georgia.
- Jaime R. Taylor, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Marshall University, in West Virginia, has been named president of Lamar University, in Texas.
