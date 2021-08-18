Topics
New Programs: Music Industry Leadership, Sustainable Fashion, Cybersecurity
August 18, 2021
- Berklee College of Music is starting its first bachelor of arts program (most students receive a bachelor's of music) in music industry leadership and innovation.
- Glasgow Caledonian New York College is starting an M.S. in sustainable fashion.
- Onondaga Community College is starting an associate degree in cybersecurity.
