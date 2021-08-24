August 24, 2021
- David S. Birdsell, dean of the Austin W. Marxe School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College of the City University of New York, has been selected as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Kean University, in New Jersey.
- M. Brian Blake, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., has been named president of Georgia State University.
- Velmer Burton Jr., senior vice chancellor of university strategy and performance and professor of criminal justice at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been chosen as executive vice president for academic affairs at American International College, in Massachusetts.
- Valerio Ferme, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Cincinnati, in Ohio, has been appointed executive vice president for academic affairs and provost there.
- Michael Gavin, vice president of learning at Anne Arundel Community College, in Maryland, has been chosen as president of Delta College, in Michigan.
- Jonathan G. S. Koppell, dean of the Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions and vice provost for public service and social impact at Arizona State University, has been selected as president of Montclair State University, in New Jersey.
- Summer McGee, founding dean of the School of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven, in Connecticut, has been selected as president of Salem Academy and College, in North Carolina.
- Gretchen Ritter, executive dean and vice provost at the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio State University, has been named vice chancellor, provost and chief academic officer at Syracuse University, in New York.
- Jason Wingard, dean and professor of the School of Professional Studies at Columbia University, in New York, has been appointed president of Temple University, in Pennsylvania.
