New Programs: Music, Pharmacy and Nutrition, Themed Experience, Marine Policy, Global Health
August 25, 2021
- Sacred Heart University is starting a B.A. in music.
- Samford University is starting a joint doctor of pharmacy and master of science in nutrition program.
- University of Central Florida is starting a master of science in themed experience.
- University of New Haven is starting a master’s in marine policy.
- University of Notre Dame has started an M.S. in global health.
