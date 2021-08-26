August 26, 2021
Chattanooga State Community College
- Ian Beck, math and sciences
- Terrie Breetzke, math and sciences
- Jonathan Brigner, nursing and allied health
- Stacey Carter, nursing and allied health
- Randal Fosse, humanities and fine arts
- Mindy Griffin, humanities and fine arts
- Jason Holcomb, math and sciences
- Kristen Hutton, humanities and fine arts
- Josh Johnson, humanities and fine arts
- Eric Niemi, humanities and fine arts
- Tena Phillips, nursing and allied health
- Kelli Squire, nursing and allied health
Harford Community College
- Andrew Adams, biology
Hendrix College
- Gina Bergfeld, economics and business
- Hillary Looney, economics and business
- Gretchen Renshaw James, music
- Brent Yorgey, computer science
McDaniel College
- Brad Stoddard, religious studies
