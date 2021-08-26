Print

Tenure Awarded… at Chattanooga State CC, Harford CC, Hendrix, McDaniel

Scott Jaschik
August 26, 2021
 

Chattanooga State Community College

  • Ian Beck, math and sciences
  • Terrie Breetzke, math and sciences
  • Jonathan Brigner, nursing and allied health
  • Stacey Carter, nursing and allied health
  • Randal Fosse, humanities and fine arts
  • Mindy Griffin, humanities and fine arts
  • Jason Holcomb, math and sciences
  • Kristen Hutton, humanities and fine arts
  • Josh Johnson, humanities and fine arts
  • Eric Niemi, humanities and fine arts
  • Tena Phillips, nursing and allied health
  • Kelli Squire, nursing and allied health

Harford Community College

  • Andrew Adams, biology

Hendrix College

  • Gina Bergfeld, economics and business
  • Hillary Looney, economics and business
  • Gretchen Renshaw James, music
  • Brent Yorgey, computer science

McDaniel College

  • Brad Stoddard, religious studies

