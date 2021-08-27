Print

New Presidents or Provosts: Adelphi U, Citrus College, Goddard College, Illinois Institute of Technology, Notre Dame de Namur U, Oglethorpe U, State U of New York-Fredonia, Texas Southern U, U of Illinois-Chicago

  • Lesia A. Crumpton-Young, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Morgan State University, in Maryland, has been named president of Texas Southern University.
  • Raj Echambadi, Dunton Family Dean of the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University, in Massachusetts, has been selected as president of the Illinois Institute of Technology.
  • Dan Hocoy, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives of Metropolitan Community College, in Missouri, has been appointed president of Goddard College, in Vermont.
  • Lizbeth Martin, senior consultant at Academic Search and former provost at Holy Names University, in California, has been appointed president of Notre Dame de Namur University, also in California.
  • Kathryn McClymond, associate dean of faculty affairs in the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia State University, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Oglethorpe University, also in Georgia.
  • Javier Reyes, Milan Puskar Dean of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University, has been appointed provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
  • Greg Schulz, president of Fullerton College, in California, has been named superintendent/president of Citrus College, also in California.
  • David A. Starrett, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Franklin Pierce University, in New Hampshire, has been selected as executive vice president and provost at the State University of New York at Fredonia.
  • Christopher Storm, senior associate provost for faculty advancement and research at Adelphi University, in New York, has been promoted to provost and executive vice president there.

