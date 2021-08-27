August 27, 2021
- Lesia A. Crumpton-Young, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Morgan State University, in Maryland, has been named president of Texas Southern University.
- Raj Echambadi, Dunton Family Dean of the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University, in Massachusetts, has been selected as president of the Illinois Institute of Technology.
- Dan Hocoy, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives of Metropolitan Community College, in Missouri, has been appointed president of Goddard College, in Vermont.
- Lizbeth Martin, senior consultant at Academic Search and former provost at Holy Names University, in California, has been appointed president of Notre Dame de Namur University, also in California.
- Kathryn McClymond, associate dean of faculty affairs in the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia State University, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Oglethorpe University, also in Georgia.
- Javier Reyes, Milan Puskar Dean of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University, has been appointed provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
- Greg Schulz, president of Fullerton College, in California, has been named superintendent/president of Citrus College, also in California.
- David A. Starrett, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Franklin Pierce University, in New Hampshire, has been selected as executive vice president and provost at the State University of New York at Fredonia.
- Christopher Storm, senior associate provost for faculty advancement and research at Adelphi University, in New York, has been promoted to provost and executive vice president there.
Read more by
Trending Stories
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
- New presidents or provosts: Bridgeport Cornerstone Delta FSU Luna Ohio Pacific Union Rutgers UNI
- New presidents or provosts: AIC Cincinnati Delta Georgia State Kean Montclair Salem Syracuse Temple
- New presidents or provosts: Clayton Gratz Kentucky State Lamar Ohio State Paul Smith's Prescott SBCCD South Texas
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »