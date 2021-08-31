Topics
New Programs: Education, Social Work, Health Administration
August 31, 2021
- Ouachita Baptist University is launching a new master of education degree in curriculum and instruction.
- Trinity Christian College, in Illinois, is starting an online bachelor of social work.
- Washtenaw Community College is starting an associate degree in health administration.
