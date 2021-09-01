Print

Capital Campaign Watch: Alma, Dalton State, Iowa State

By

Scott Jaschik
September 1, 2021
 

Starting Out

  • Dalton State College, in Georgia, is starting a campaign to raise $16.5 million by the end of the year. Thus far, the college has raised $15.2 million.

Finishing Up

  • Alma College raised $125 million in an eight-year campaign. The original goal was $120 million.
  • Iowa State University raised $1.5 billion in a campaign that started with a goal of $1.1 billion. Over $500 million will go toward student aid and other forms of student support.

