September 1, 2021
Starting Out
- Dalton State College, in Georgia, is starting a campaign to raise $16.5 million by the end of the year. Thus far, the college has raised $15.2 million.
Finishing Up
- Alma College raised $125 million in an eight-year campaign. The original goal was $120 million.
- Iowa State University raised $1.5 billion in a campaign that started with a goal of $1.1 billion. Over $500 million will go toward student aid and other forms of student support.
